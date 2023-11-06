Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) In a boost to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts to promote the dairy sector of Uttar Pradesh, two Brazilian companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananda Dairy of the state on Monday, an official release said here.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Adityanath and the Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth Nobrega.

The MoU follows comprehensive talks between the Uttar Pradesh team and officials of the Brazilian companies Ameria Pajora and BH Embrios during the roadshow held in Brazil in December 2022, it said.

The two Brazilian companies will work together with Ananda Dairy for the production of nutritious animal feed and cattle breed improvement.

Welcoming the Brazilian delegation, the Chief Minister said that relations between India and Brazil have always been friendly. "There is mutual understanding, growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation between the two countries."

Bilateral trade between India and Brazil has doubled in the last two years, he said, adding that exports from India to Brazil have gone up to USD 4.5 billion in the financial year 2022-23 whereas the imports from Brazil to India have increased to USD 7.14 billion.

The chief minister said that agriculture, food processing and animal husbandry are other major focus areas of bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

"The cattle of Brazil and India have similar genetic heritage. Indian cattle like Gir and Kankrej exported centuries ago, have been bred to yield large quantities of milk," he observed.

Adityanath said the MoU will provide avenues for farmers of Uttar Pradesh to increase milk production through the use of advanced technology in nutrition and breeding of milch animals.

