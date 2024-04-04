Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) A woman tried to end her life by climbing an electric pole here and grip the high tension wire allegedly after she had an argument with her husband over her extramarital affair, police said on Thursday.

However, people present there informed the electricity department well in time after which the power supply on the line was shut before she could touch the wire, they said.

The incident took place in the Pipraich area here on Wednesday, the police said.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

SP (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said the woman Suman Devi (35) attempted suicide by gripping onto the electricity wire but she has been brought down safely.

Devi had an argument with her husband Ramgovind Chauhan after he asked her to stop contacting her extramarital lover, according to the police.

As the argument escalated, Devi climbed the transformer pole and tried to grip onto a high-tension wire, they added.

This is not the first time that Devi, a mother to three children, attempted to end her life due to disputes over her extramarital relationship, the police said citing Chauhan.

From lying on railway tracks to consuming poison, she tried many ways to commit suicide but was saved every time, they said.

Chauhan and a junior engineer from the electricity department, Amit Yadav, have filed a complaint with the Pipraich police. The woman is in police custody and a case has been registered against her for breach of peace, they added.PTI COR SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)