Hamirpur (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district died by suicide after setting herself on fire on the roof of her house, police said on Wednesday, suspecting that her extreme step was triggered by depression.

The incident took place in Maudaha town late Tuesday night, they said.

According to SHO Umesh Singh, Shalvi Gupta had gone to sleep in her room on the rooftop after dinner. Around midnight, she allegedly set herself ablaze.

"Shalvi had been undergoing treatment for depression for some time. In the suicide note recovered from the scene, she cited her prolonged illness as the reason behind her decision," SHO Singh told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, Singh added.

