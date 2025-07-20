Kushinagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her husband here by beating him with a heavy stick over his drinking habit, police said on Saturday.

According to police the incident took place in the Padrauna area and the man has been identified as Lalchand (40), who was a habitual drinker.

A dispute broke out between him and his wife Kiran over his drinking when she hit Lalchand with a stick, due to which he died on the spot, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered, Station House Officer (SHO) Harshvardhan Singh.

He said the accused wife has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.

