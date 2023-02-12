New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Biotechnology firm Biocon on Sunday said the US health regulator has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the biologics licence application filed for Bevacizumab by its partner Viatris.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues a CRL to convey to a company that its initial review of an application is complete and it cannot approve the application in its present form.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

"The USFDA has issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan)," a company spokesperson said in a regulatory filing.

The CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made during the facility inspection conducted in August, 2022, it added.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

"We have submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan to the agency and are confident of addressing the observations within the stipulated time frame," Biocon said.

Bevacizumab is a medication used to treat a number of types of cancers and a specific eye disease.

Earlier on January 7, the company had stated that the USFDA has issued a complete response letter for Biocon Biologics' application for Insulin-R, a proposed biosimilar for diabetes treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)