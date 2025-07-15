Dehradun, Jul 14 (PTI) Police have arrested four Kanwariyas in separate incidents on charges of vandalism and creating a ruckus by blocking the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, officials said on Monday.

On Monday morning, some Kanwariyas in Bahadarabad created a ruckus near the Rohalki flyover on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway "over some trivial matter" and obstructed traffic by putting up barricades, they said.

Upon receiving information, Jwalapur Police Circle Officer Avinash Sharma reached the spot and tried to talk to the Kanwariyas blocking the route. However, some began abusing the police personnel. They pelted stones at them and at vehicles passing by, police said.

According to the police, the Kanwariyas were later dispersed using mild force, and two of them were arrested for stone-pelting while others fled.

They were identified as Abhishek (21), a resident of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Yash Singh (18), a resident of Sector 73, Noida.

Police said a case has also been registered against other unidentified individuals for obstructing the national highway, using abusive language against the police, and pelting stones.

In a second incident, police arrested two Kanwariyas while investigating a video showing vandalism at a shop near Shiv Vishram Griha in Har Ki Pauri.

Police said the accused vandalised the shop following a minor dispute over buying glasses.

The video showed the Kanwariyas smashing glasses kept in the shop with sticks. Broken glass was also scattered on the road.

The accused were identified as Mukesh alias Jhandu (34) and Mukesh alias Kana (20), both residents of Fatehabad in Haryana.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, police added.

