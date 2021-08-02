Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has bagged an engineering and procurement order worth USD 165 million (about Rs 1,230 crore) from Russia-based Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC, the company said on Monday.

Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC is a Joint Venture between SIBUR Holding Russia and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation.

As per the order, WABAG would be the technology and system integrator for the Integrated Treatment Facilities (waste water treatment unit) and would also deploy advanced technologies to treat waste water streams, the company said in a release.

The facility would be designed to recycle and re-use waste water released from the petrochemical unit, substituting about 25 per cent of the raw water intake requirement.

The unit would also have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD).

The deployment of ZLD, 'Recycle and Re-use' makes the facility environment friendly and meets stringent regulations, the company said.

WABAG would undertake the design, engineering, procurement, supply and supervision of the facilities during erection and commissioning including process and technology equipment, piping system, electrical,instrumentation, building and architectural materials, the release added.

