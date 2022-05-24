Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG on Tuesday said it has signed a concession agreement for a 40 million litres per day recycle and reuse tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant in Ghaziabad worth Rs 594 crore.

WABAG through its wholly owned subsidiary Ghaziabad Water Solutions Pvt Ltd, signed the pact with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam Ltd (GNN), towards design, build finance and operation of plant.

"WABAG will be the technical partner of the project and will execute the Design-Build-Operate contract with SPV (special purpose vehicle) worth Rs 594 crore", the city-based company said in a statement.

The project scope is for two years followed by a long-term operation and maintenance period of 15 years. It includes design, construction, supply, installation, testing, trial run and commissioning and thereby operation and maintenance for 15 years.

The plant would use membrane technology with ultra filtration followed by reverse osmosis to further purify the treated sewage water to industrial usage quality, the company said.

"WABAG has been at the forefront of the water recycle and reuse initiative in India. Several states in the country have already come up with reuse policies aiming at recycling 70 per cent of treated waste water by 2025 and 100 per cent of treated waste water by 2030", company chief growth officer and director S Varadarajan said.

"This order is yet another milestone for WABAG towards contributing to sustainable water solutions to industries in Ghaziabad through advanced technologies for reuse of water. We thank Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) for the confidence and trust reposed in WABAG for this prestigious project", he said.

The project would receive a grant during the construction period from GNN, which has raised funds through municipal Green Bond, it said.

