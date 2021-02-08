Aizawl, Feb 8 (PTI) The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday announced that party treasurer Vanlazawma will be its candidate for the Serchhip Assembly seat, a party leader said.

MNF adviser and Rural Development minister Lalruatkima said that the meeting of party nomination committee chaired by party president and chief minister Zoramthanga named party treasurer and former Lok Sabha MP Vanlazawma as the candidate for the Serchhip seat.

The Serchhip seat fell vacant after Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo had disqualified ZPM leader Lalduhoma, who had won the Serchip seat under the Anti Defection Law following complainants filed by 12 MNF legislators.

The election commission is yet to announce the date for the bypoll to Serchhip seat.

