Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) M S Prabhakara, a senior journalist and writer better known by his pen name 'Kamaroopi' in Kannada literary circles, passed away on Thursday. He was 87.

He died of age-related ailments at his residence in Kolar, sources said.

Prabhakara was unmarried and his body has been donated to M S Ramaiah Hospital here by extended family, sources added.

Having spent almost four decades as an English teacher in Guwahati University and then a journalist, Prabhakara was known for his literary works.

He gained prominence as a writer in Kannada with his collection 'Ondu Tola Punugu Mattu Itara Kathegalu'.

His novel 'Kudure Motte', which got him the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, was made into a film by G V Iyer.

