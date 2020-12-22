Mangaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Veteran Yakshagana 'Prasanga' writer D S Sridhar of Shivamogga has been selected for the Parthisubba award for the year 2020 instituted by the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation, academy Chairman Prof M A Hegde said in a release.

The academy 'Gaurava Prashasthi' honour will be conferred on B Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi, K Thimmappa Gujaran of Mangaluru, Vijaya Nalini Ramesh of Sirsi, Chakkere Shivashankar of Bengaluru and B Parashuram of Harappanahalli.

The award comprises Rs 50,000 cash, citation, along with felicitation.

The Yakshasiri annual awards will be presented to Gopala Acharya Theerthahalli, Belthuru Ramesh of Kundapura, Avarse Srinivas Madiwala of Udupi, Harinarayana Baipadithaya of Mangaluru, Shambhu Sharma of Vittal, Hanumantharayappa of Sira and A M Mulavagalappa of Kolar.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, citation and felicitation.

The award ceremony will be held in February, 2021 at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru, Hegde said.PTI MVG SS

