New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Vibhor Steel Tubes on Monday announced the commissioning of its new 1.56 lakh tonnes per annum plant in Sundargarh, Odisha, taking its total production capacity to 3.77 lakh tonnes per annum.

The plant built at an investment of Rs 119.83 crore enables VSTL to better serve Eastern India's growing market demand for steel while producing specialized products including crash barriers, high mast lighting poles, and monopoles, catering to growing infrastructure and industrial demand, the company said in a statement.

With this expansion, VSTL now operates three manufacturing plants across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha.

Vijay Kaushik, Chairman and Executive Director, Vibhor Steel Tubes, said, "The commencement of electricity supply at the Sundargarh plant is a significant step, marking a successful end to our pursuit towards building a state-of-the-art plant. This also marks the beginning of a new chapter for us at Vibhor Steel Tubes, given our focus on higher margins from value-added products and newer markets."

