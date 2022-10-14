Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh president Manohar Mhaisalkar passed away on Friday in Nagpur at the age of 90.

Also Read | Nearly 5.3 Billion Mobile Phones Will Drop Out of Use This Year, Say Experts.

Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh working president Ravindra Shobhane said Mhaisalkar was hospitalised a day earlier and he breathed his last on Friday evening.

Also Read | Microsoft Office Branding To Be Renamed As Microsoft 365 After Over 3 Decades.

Mhaisalkar joined the Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh in 1972 and was its president since 2006, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)