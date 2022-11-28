New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Monday said that Vijender Sharma has been elected as the new president and Rakesh Bhalla as vice-president for 2022-23.

The institute, which is a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament, comes under the administrative control of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Clash? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in BRA vs SUI Line-up.

Vijender Sharma has been elected as the President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2022-23, according to a statement.

The institute conducted the election of President on November 28.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

Sharma is a fellow member of ICAI and a law graduate. He is a leading practising cost accountant since 1998 and insolvency professional since January 2017.

He has an experience of over 22 years in diversified areas of financial, cost and management accounting, internal audit, management consultancy, forensic audit, insolvency and liquidation, etc.

Bhalla is a fellow member of ICAI and a commerce graduate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)