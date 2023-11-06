Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) Villagers engaged in manual sand mining staged a protest against mechanised dredging in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday.

Protestors took out 150 boats to the middle of the creek between Kasheli and Gaimukh, showed black flags and shouted slogans.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

According to the protestors, 20,000 to 25,000 people, including locals and tribal labourers, depend on manual sand mining, and they were afraid of losing their livelihood as mechanised dredgers were being permitted to extract sand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)