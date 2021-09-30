New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Industry body IEEMA on Thursday said Vipul Ray has taken over as its president with immediate effect.

He succeeds Anil Saboo, who until now was representing the interests and concerns of IEEMA members.

"Vipul Ray takes over as president of IEEMA for 2021-22. Rohit Pathak takes over as senior vice-president and Hamza Arsiwala takes over as vice-president for the year 2021-22," the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) said in a statement.

IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association with over 800 member organisations encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution, equipment, and electronic goods.

Ray said India is going through an energy transition, as a result of which the Indian electrical and allied electronics industry will have lots of opportunities.

"My team and I will continue to work in building a robust, healthy and dynamic Indian electrical equipment industry, encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment," he said.

IEEMA Director-General Charu Mathur said Vipul Ray has extensive international experience for start-ups, innovation and technology. All this makes him well placed to lead IEEMA at this important juncture.

According to IEEMA, Ray is a BE (Mechanical), MS (Manufacturing) from the University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) and MBA from the University of California, Irvine (UCI). HRS hrs

