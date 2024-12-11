Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Actor Vivek Oberoi was on Wednesday announced as a partner in the recently launched 'Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC'.

The fund is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre, as per a statement.

Power Gummies raises Rs 10 crore

* Power Gummies on Wednesday announced a Rs 10 crore fundraise in a round led by the Jaipuria Family Office and Quadrant.

Previous investors 100unicorn, DSGCP, Wipro Consumer, Venture Catalysts, Agility, Sharrp Ventures, Dhianu Das, and NB Ventures also invested in the funding, which will be used to launch a zero-sugar range and diversification into holistic wellness products, as per a statement.

