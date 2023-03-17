New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) VV Giri National Labour Institute and industry body Assocham have inked an agreement to promote professional and organisational development in labour and employment-related areas, an official statement said on Friday.

The objective of the alliance is to leverage the respective expertise of both organisations and collaborate on initiatives related to education, research, training and other activities that promote the fair and transparent implementation of labour reforms, which are led by the government, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

The scope of the alliance covers a broad range of initiatives, including capacity building through joint training programmes, seminars, webinars, meetings and workshops on contemporary labour policy issues.

The organisations will also explore the use of massive open online courses (MOOCs) and face-to-face learning to promote professional development.

In addition, the alliance will involve sharing case studies and national surveys related to labour reforms and employment in India and collaborating on research, knowledge exchange and joint publications in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Director General, VV Giri National Labour Institute, Amit Nirmal and Assistant Secretary General, Assocham, Pooja Ahluwalia.

