Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Electric mobility firm Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML) on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with city-based engineering and manufacturing company XiCon International for leasing out 7,500 units of its e-scooter.

This deployment of these vehicles for urban logistics, specifically for the crucial last-mile delivery sector, will begin in key metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Pune, with plans to expand to other regions as operations scale, the company said.

As part of the agreement, besides leasing these e-scooters Wardwizars said it will also ensure uptime assurance for all vehicles besides setting up service-cum-charging stations and manage all necessary spare parts, batteries and technical support.

Under the agreement, XiCon has placed an order to lease 7,500 units of Wardwizard's Wolf+ model for FY2026 and FY2026-27, the company said.

"We are starting with some major cities and are sure to expand to further cities by the end of this year," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited.

The pact marks XiCon International, which is a subsidiary of Kaiser Corporation, entry into the electric mobility sector and expanding its diversified portfolio across power, telecom, and infrastructure, Wardwizard said.

"Through this association, Xicon is actively electrifying its fleet and contributing to the advancement of sustainable mobility. The Wolf+ scooters are perfect for navigating city streets and will allow us to provide a truly eco-friendly and affordable option for those critical final miles of delivery," said Lyla Mehta, Director of Xicon International Limited.

