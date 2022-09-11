Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) The week-long Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala government will conclude with a colourful, cultural pageantry here on September 12, the State Tourism Department said on Sunday.

Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan would flag off the cultural procession, marking the finale of the festival that began last Tuesday.

"The show will offer vivid glimpses at the diverse artistic and cultural heritage of the country and the State, featuring spectacular floats and a variety of classical and folk traditions," the General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here today.

The Minister said the procession would feature 76 floats and 77 art forms, 10 of which would be from other States.

The show would wind up at East Fort after winding its way through the heart of the city from Vellayambalam. Mounted police and military bands and NCC cadets displaying pearl-studded parasols would line up for the show. There would be floats of Central and State governments, quasi government entities as well as local self-government and co-operatives, the Minister said.

Apart from Sivankutty, Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, Transport Minister, Antony Raju, and pageantry committee chairman D K Murali, among others, would be present.

Special arrangements have been made near a public library for children from the Child Welfare Committee and inmates of the Care Home under the Social Justice Department, Sivankutty said.

Minister Riyas would inaugurate the valedictory function. Actor Asif Ali would be the chief guest. Prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the Onam celebrations would be presented at the function.

Elaborate security arrangements and necessary traffic regulations have been made for the smooth progress of the procession, and for people to view it in a hassle-free manner.

