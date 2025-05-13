Gopeshwar, May 13 (PTI) A man from West Bengal was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances in Kanchananala near Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Pritam Majumdar (27) of West Bengal's Durgapur was found hanging from a noose on a pine tree about 30 metres from the national highway, police said.

A bag containing his clothes and documents and a mobile phone were recovered from the spot.

On the basis of the documents received, the deceased was identified as Pritam Majumdar, son of Praveer Majumdar, a resident of Durgapur in West Bengal's West Bardhaman district.

Preliminary investigation indicates it was a case of suicide, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

