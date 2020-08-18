Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 18 (PTI) Real estate group Supertech on Tuesday said it has launched a special drive to settle all its RERA complaints in the next six months, including handing over of delayed flats.

Supertech said out of the total 864 complaints, it has settled 334 since the opening of the COVID-19 lockdown by providing alternative flats or compensation to complainants.

"The company plans to settle the remaining 530 complaints by 100 cases per month and the entire complaints will be settled within next six months," the company said in a statement.

Supertech Group Chairman R K Arora said in the last six months, the pace of construction at projects was very slow for want of labour and material.

"As a result of lockdown and in fear of pandemic COVID-19, all the migrant labourers had left for their native places. Similarly, supply of materials was also affected due to movement restrictions and closure of production facilities," Arora said.

In spite of the adverse situation, the company has been able to offer delivery of 536 units in recent months, he said.

"Supertech is determined to deliver flats to all the buyers very soon," he added.

Arora also expressed hope that with its special drive to settle customer complaints within six months, the "goodwill and customer confidence earned by the company" will be sustained in the times to come.

Supertech said it currently has 40 real estate projects in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states, apart from one project in Bengaluru.

