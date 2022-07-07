New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Online gifting startup Winni has entered the quick commerce space promising cake delivery within 30 minutes across 22 cities and plans to scale up the service to 100 cities in the next six months.

Winni co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said that the company is looking to make the service available across 700 cities by the end of the current financial year.

The company has an existing user base of 20 million.

While the grocery segment has seen hectic competition in the quick commerce space with companies like Blinkit, Instamart, BigBasket, Dunzo etc, Winni is the first gifting e-tailer to have entered this space.

"Some of our existing vendor base already had capacity to start quick commerce. We are leveraging their capability for the foray into this segment. We are readying the rest of our partners to start quick deliveries.

"At present we have started with cakes but we will expand this service even for other gift items like customised mugs, customised cushions etc," Mishra said.

Winni's retail division has opened over 200 stores in 23 states and 5 UTs within two years. It also has a network of over 4,000 vendors spread across more than 40 countries.

"We have already started delivering cakes and customised gifts in two hours across the country. Now we are fine tuning it for a 30 minutes delivery," Mishra said.

The 22 cities where Winni has started quick commerce includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

