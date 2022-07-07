Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has announced the sale dates for its Prime Day Sale 2022. The upcoming sale will be the 6th one for Amazon Prime Members in India. It will commence on July 23, 2022, and will last till 24 July, 2022. Prime users will be able to get their hands on several products including smartphones, Amazon devices, home and kitchen products, TVs, appliances and more, at a discount price. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Redmi Note 10T 5G First Sale Today at 12 Noon, Check Offers Here.

The sale will commence on the above-mentioned date at midnight IST. Amazon Prime Members will receive a 10 percent discount on various products using ICICI Bank and SBI cards. Customers will also get an EMI transaction option. There will be special deals on Amazon products like Echo, and Fire Stick. In addition to this, electronic items will be sold with up to a 55 percent discount.

This 23rd & 24th July, discover the joy of great deals, blockbuster entertainment and new launches on Amazon Prime Day! Join Prime Now: https://t.co/CLIprzyNoI pic.twitter.com/qPmH2rw3h0 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 6, 2022

According to Amazon, users will witness over 30,000 new product launches from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Max, Asics, Fastrack, Tresemme, Mamaearth, Surf Excel, Dabur, Colgate, Whirlpool and more. Over 2,000 new products will be launched by over 120 SMBs across various categories.

