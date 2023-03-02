Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters have been found dead at their residence here, while her husband is undergoing treatment at a hospital following an alleged suicide bid, police said on Thursday.

The woman and her daughters were allegedly poisoned by the man who subsequently tried to end his life by slitting wrist at their home coming under Konanakunte police station limits, they said.

The couple reportedly quarreled often and this seems to have led to the incident, police said, adding that the man will be questioned and his statement recorded once he recovers.

Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.

