Faridabad, Jul 1 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died while his mother was injured after a tempo traveller hit the two in Sector 3 area here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred when Tania was taking her son Marine home from school. When they were crossing the road the vehicle rammed into them, a police officer said.

Both were injured and locals rushed them to Sarvodaya Hospital in Sector 8 where Marine was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

The officer said efforts are on to nab the accused driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

