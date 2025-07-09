Latest News | Woman Alleges Dowry Harassment, Marital Assault in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), July 9 (PTI) A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has accused her husband and in-laws of physically and mentally torturing her for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said that based on a complaint by the 24-year-old woman, Aanchal, a case was registered at the women's police station here on July 7 against seven persons, including her husband Narendra Dubey, his parents, uncle and aunt, and two others who arranged the marriage - Ramashankar and his wife Manju.

The accused have been booked under sections 85 (husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act (3/4).

According to the complaint, Aanchal, a native of the Handia area in the Prayagraj district, was married to Narendra Dubey of the Sarpatha village under Gyanpur police station limits in Bhadohi on December 7, 2023.

Within ten days of marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly began demanding a car and Rs 10 lakh in cash as dowry. When she resisted, she was allegedly subjected to repeated physical and mental abuse, women police station in-charge Seema Singh said, citing her complaint.

