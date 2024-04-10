Una (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burning his 55-year-old wife to death in a village here, police said.

The matter came to light when the accused Ashok Kumar's son found a burnt skeleton in an irrigation tank built along the courtyard of their house in Panjwar village and approached the police, Haroli Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Rawat said.

The accused's son and his wife returned home on Wednesday morning from their in-laws' house. When he asked about his mother, Asha Devi, to Kumar, he evaded his questions, the DSP said.

Following this, the son searched for the victim and found a skeleton, he said.

The police team immediately reached the spot and took Kumar into custody for questioning. He was later arrested, DSP said.

An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway, he added.

