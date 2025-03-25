Etah (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A woman climbed a 100-foot water tank in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Tuesday and threatened to kill herself allegedly over non-payment of her husband's wages by a contractor, officials said.

She climbed down after the contractor cleared the dues, police said.

Bagwala Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Dixit said an agreement was reached between the woman and the contractor, following which the outstanding wages were paid and she returned home.

Sources said Rekha, upset over the contractor's repeated reluctance to clear the payment, climbed the water tank in Manikpur village and threatened to jump.

She threatened to jump as villagers and the village head tried to pacify her and remained adamant, they said.

Following prolonged persuasion, the contractor was called to the spot and paid her husband Ramratan Rs 35,000 in pending wages. She then climbed down, they added.

She later said her husband, a labourer working on the construction of the water tank, had not received wages for several months, pushing their family into financial distress.

Rekha claimed they were unable to celebrate Holi due to the crisis, which led her to take the step.

