Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman died after sustaining serious injuries during an attack by a stray cow in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 5 AM on Tuesday when the victim, Nemabai Ashok Wanjari, was crossing Cotton Market square.

Wanjari was rushed to Mayo Hospital in a serious condition where she died, an official said.

