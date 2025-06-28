Latest News | Woman Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A woman died under suspicious circumstances in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Saturday, adding that a person has been taken into custody and is being questioned in the case.

According to the police, Geeta Gupta (50), a resident of the Zoravarpur village under the Jamo police station area, went to the field on Friday night, where she died under suspicious circumstances.

According to the villagers, when the woman did not reach home even after a long time, the family went to the field searching for her, where she was found dead. The family brought the body home and informed the police.

The villagers said that the woman died after coming in contact with the wire of the electric shock machine installed in the farm for protection from animals, while some other villagers said that the woman died due to the bite of a poisonous animal.

Jamo Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Singh said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and farm owner Uttam Mishra has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

The SHO said that the matter is being investigated and the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes.

