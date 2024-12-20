Varanasi(UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was injured after falling from the third floor of a hotel here, police said on Friday.

The woman, a native of Dhanbad who studies at a college affiliated with Banaras Hindu University (BHU), had traveled to the city to attend her convocation ceremony, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a hotel located in Chetganj's Ramkatora area.

According to the police, the woman had been staying at the hotel with 23-year-old Furkan, also from Dhanbad, since December 13.

Furkan is currently under police custody and being questioned, they said.

Chetganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaurav Kumar said, "On the day of the incident, the woman was reportedly in the hotel room with Farkan when she suddenly fell from the third floor of the building.”

Police have not yet determined the cause of the fall. The woman sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the trauma center of BHU.

