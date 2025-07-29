New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in outer north Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, with police detaining her friend, an official said.

According to police, they received information regarding a woman lying unconscious at a house in the area. Upon reaching the spot Sadhana Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was found dead.

"During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place between the woman and a man, Deepak prior to her death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and Deepak has been detained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death and forensic along with crime teams have inspected the scene.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death point to possible foul play and that all angles are being probed. The nature of the woman's relationship with the suspect and the reason behind their argument are also being examined.

