Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Women's participation in freelancing jobs in the white collar sector has risen to 8 per cent in February compared with the same month last year, a report said on Monday.

According to the data from foundit, formerly Monster (APAC and ME), women's participation in freelancing jobs was at 4 per cent in February 2023.

This increase can be attributed to the convenience that the Gig or the freelancing industry offers to participants, the report noted.

Work-life balance is one of the key challenges in career growth for women, and with freelancing, most women are able to leverage their potential fully, it added.

The data further stated that overall hiring for women candidates, including freelancing, witnessed a 56 per cent increase in February 2024 when compared to the same month of February 2023.

"Female workers play a major role in the success of a company. They are proven to be hardworking and creative. The theme for the International Women's Day this year is 'Inspire inclusion', and we believe that companies must actively practice diversity beyond their hiring brochures," foundit CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

The report revealed that the IT/computers - software sector leads in offering opportunities to women, comprising 36 per cent of its workforce.

The recruitment and staffing/recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) sector (24 per cent) has the second highest share of women in the workforce, followed by the BFSI sector (23 per cent), it stated.

Engineering and production has traditionally been less welcoming to women due to its demanding working culture and the use of heavy machinery, however, the sector has shown six-fold growth over the past year, largely driven by the EV (electric vehicles) and automobile industry growth in India, it said.

As per the data from foundit, the participation of women in the workforce has been positive and steady across the metro cities of Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

