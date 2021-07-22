New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A comprehensive plan of actions is being worked out to promote the export of agricultural produce from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said APEDA in association with officials of the horticulture, agriculture, commerce and industry departments of Union Territory of Ladakh and Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR) is working out a comprehensive plan of actions to boost exports.

The commerce ministry said that following a series of interactions at Ladakh, areas of work have been identified and that include enhancement of production of fruits with medicinal values such as sea buckthorn, apricot; introduction of traceability system, capacity-building of farmers and value addition of products.

APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), it said would provide technical assistance for building the capacity of stakeholder including entrepreneurs, officials, farmers, branding and marketing of Ladakhi products and making Ladakh an 'organic' region.

Emphasizing the need for minimal or zero use of chemicals in the farming, during the interactions with Ladakh officials, APEDA has urged non-use of chemicals and fertilizers at the earliest and introduction of traceability systems to help in branding Ladakhi products.

"The focus of this collaboration is to ensure that Ladakh achieves the goal of becoming an organic region by 2025." it said.

