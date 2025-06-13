New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an advanced 3D mammography unit at a hospital and said they are consistently working to make the capital a global treatment hub.

The chief minister stated that this unit at Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital is specially designed for the early detection of breast cancer in women, enabling timely treatment.

CM Gupta emphasised that cancer is a disease that causes emotional turmoil for entire families when it strikes. However, advancements in medical science today have made early detection and effective treatment possible, she said, according to an official statement.

