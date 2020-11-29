New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately address the concerns of farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws.

WPO International President Vikramjit S Sahney said farmers have raised concerns over issues like minimum support price, fear of private corporates buying their produce at un-remunerative prices, and losing ownership of their land in due course.

Also Read | UP Police Registers First Case Under New Anti-Conversion Law, Bareilly Man Booked on Complaint of Woman’s Father.

The government must engage with them to clarify and satisfy these concerns, he said in a statement.

He said that state governments should also address the concern of high market fee and commission being charged presently and ensure that these funds are used for investments into warehousing and post-harvest preservation.

Also Read | ‘New Farm Laws Have Given New Rights And Opportunities to Farmers’, Says PM Narendra Modi During Mann Ki Baat, Asks People Not to Believe in Rumours.

"It is sad to note that over the years not much investment has been made in the agri value chain resulting in the present plight of the farmers who are still reeling under debt," Sahney added.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)