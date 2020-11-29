New Delhi, November 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the recently enacted farm laws during his Mann ki Baat address to the nation. PM Modi said that laws are framed for the benefits of the Indian farmers. He even asked farmers not to believe in rumours about the farm laws. PM Modi also said that these agrarian laws have opened new doors of opportunities for farmers. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 71st Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

PM Modi said, "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them." He added that his government is committed towards the welfare of Indian farmers. The Prime Minister said that after the passage of these laws, farmers can now get their pending dues within three days. Farm Bills Enacted as Law, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent.

Statement by PM Narendra Modi:

PM Modi's statement came at a time when farmers are protesting against the recently enacted farm laws. Farmers protesting against agricultural laws have camped at Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi, even as police have allowed them to stage their protest at the Nirankari ground in the city's Burari area. The Centre has called leaders of farmers unions for talks on December 3.

