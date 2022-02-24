Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Yamaha Motor Company on Wednesday said its shared mobility firm Moto Business Service India (MBSI) has launched its operations in India with an investment in bike rental company Royal Brothers.

Yamaha Motor recently announced its entry into two-wheeler asset management services through the launch of MBSI to provide its services for tech start-ups that focus on shared mobility space in India.

"We are excited to officially launch MBSI by kick-starting our operations with Royal Brothers. Today, India is the land of start-ups and thriving digital infrastructure, uniquely placed at the cusp of a socioeconomic revolution.

"Though the mobility sector took a blow from COVID-19, ride-hailing and rental services are picking up pace again," said MBSI Managing Director Shoji Shiraishi.

He added that the company will onboard two-wheelers across multiple cities and generate employment avenues for the youth.

"We plan to work with more mobility companies in the future and to transform the overall shared mobility space in India by bringing our financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders," Shiraishi stated.

The Bengaluru-based mobility solutions firm aims at increasing the usage of vehicles on shared/rental platforms, and creating employment opportunities.

As part of the business, MBSI will also procure new two-wheelers and deploy them on rental platforms such as Royal Brothers, on a revenue sharing basis model, it said besides exploring the opportunities to work with last-mile delivery platformers, especially with the companies who are keen on deploying electric two- and three-wheelers.

"We are delighted to be starting the first quarter of 2022 with this partnership. We have always focused on our client needs and are striving on a daily basis to serve the best to our clients," Abhishek Chandrashekar, co-founder and CEO of Royal Brothers, said. HRS hrs

