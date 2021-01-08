Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed state planning board officials to prepare an action plan for achieving all the 17 sustainable development goals fixed by the NITI Aayog.

Addressing a meeting of the board, he told the officials to take the advice of experts on matters such as making the state hunger-free and poverty with focus on free gender equality, industrial development, innovation and sustainable cities and communities, an official release said.

It was resolved to rename the State Planning Board as Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and set up advisory committees.

It was decided to develop a CM Dashboard in Karnataka, which can simultaneously monitor the financial system and completion of development projects in a timely manner.

The board decided to give greater emphasis on regional equilibrium for the underdeveloped taluks and set up a single-window system for providing all state facilities to the poor.

The Board also decided to earmark Rs 600 crore for the Tribal Development Project.

