Shimla, May 10 (PTI) A 'yellow' warning has been issued till Monday for thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department said.

The department said that light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state, with Shilaroo logging the highest rainfall of 43.6 mm followed by 34.5 mm of Jubbarhatti, 31.1 mm in Kataula, 22 mm in Jatton Barrage, 21.2 mm in Mandi, 19.5 mm in Sarahan, 17.4 mm in Shimla, 16 mm in Narkanda and 10 mm in Chopal.

According to the Met, Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Murari Devi and Sundernagar were lashed by thunderstorms.

The weather office further issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in nine out of 12 districts barring Una, Bilapsur and Hamirpur in the state till Monday.

It also predicted a wet spell at isolated places in the state till May 16.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, with Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district being the coldest at night recording 4.8 degree Celsius while Una with 36.2 degree Celsius was hottest during the day, the weather office said.

