Youth Shot Dead After Altercation During Wedding Function in Gurugram, 2 Held

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a youth following an argument during a wedding function here, police said on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 07, 2024 08:46 PM IST
Latest News | Youth Shot Dead After Altercation During Wedding Function in Gurugram, 2 Held

Gurugram, Dec 7 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a youth following an argument during a wedding function here, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Monu (35) and Mohit (24), residents of Gurgaon village, police said.

The complainant, Vikas Kangra, told the police that on Friday night, Mohit and Monu came to the village where he and his friends -- Manjeet, Sahil, Akash, Gagan and Abhishek -- were lighting a bonfire.

Kangra said tha

    "When we protested against the abuses, they opened fire on us and hit Manjeet (18) in the stomach. He succumbed to injuries during treatment," Kangra said in his complaint.

    Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested on Saturday.

    During the interrogation, they revealed that they had gotten into a heated argument with the victim on Thursday night when they had come to attend a wedding, Varun Dahiya, ACP crime said. On the next day, they murdered Manjeet.

    Police have seized a car, one illegal pistol, two magazines and six cartridges from their possession, the ACP said.

    The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, ACP added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    "When we protested against the abuses, they opened fire on us and hit Manjeet (18) in the stomach. He succumbed to injuries during treatment," Kangra said in his complaint.

    Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested on Saturday.

    During the interrogation, they revealed that they had gotten into a heated argument with the victim on Thursday night when they had come to attend a wedding, Varun Dahiya, ACP crime said. On the next day, they murdered Manjeet.

    Police have seized a car, one illegal pistol, two magazines and six cartridges from their possession, the ACP said.

    The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, ACP added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
