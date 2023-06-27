Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 27 (PTI) The death of a 22-year-old man in a village in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district on June 25 is prima facie suicide, police said on Tuesday.

On the morning of June 25, police received a complaint about Medisetty Shyam Manikanta Ramprasad, who was found hanging with slashed wrists, police said.

"We did an inquest and the parents did not point to any suspicion. As of now, prima facie it seems to be a suicide," Konaseema district Superintendent of Police S Sridhar said on Tuesday.

Following the post-mortem whose report is awaited, police have handed over the body to Ramprasad's family members.

According to police, the youth had studied hospitality management and was not working while his parents are living in Tirupati.

A native of Katrenikona village near Kothapeta in Konaseema district, police are probing Ramprasad's death, registering a case under CrPC Section 174.

Reacting to the death, TDP chief and the state's principal opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough investigation into the matter alleging the involvement of ruling YSRCP members.

"I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially," tweeted Naidu.

