New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh's foundation YouWeCan on Tuesday announced setting up of 1,000 beds for critical care of Covid-19 patients across the country.

This initiative, in partnership with OneDigital Entertainment, aims to strengthen the capacity of government, army, autonomous & charitable hospitals by setting up oxygenated beds, ventilators and BiPAP machines, along with other essential medical equipment which is required for critical care of COVID-19 patients.

Singh said that the second wave of Covid-19 has been devastating.

"All of us have lost loved ones and also witnessed countless cases of people struggling for oxygen, ICU beds and other critical care facilities required to combat COVID. I too, have been deeply impacted by this and felt that we all need to step up to support our healthcare providers and the central as well as state governments who are all working tirelessly," Singh said in a statement.

YouWeCan has started rolling out beds in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Last year the YouWeCan Foundation had mobilized resources towards providing over 10 lakh hygiene kits to the Covid-19 affected states across the country. The Foundation also worked with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, UNICEF and WHO on running multiple Covid 19 awareness campaigns throughout the year, the statement said.

