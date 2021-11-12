New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 266.08 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had reported a net Profit of Rs 93.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 2,010.47 crore. It was Rs 1,760.61 crore in the corresponding quarter.

According to the company, its results for the quarter ended September 30, are not comparable as restrictions caused by the COVID-19 had an impact on the business activities.

"The impact on the results for the quarter and year ended 30 September 2021 is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the year ended 30 September 2021 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented," said ZEEL.

Its revenue from advertisement was at Rs 1,089.29 crore in the July-September quarter. It was Rs 902.79 crore in the corresponding quarter.

While its subscription revenue was at Rs 788.51 crore. It was at Rs 800.29 crore in Q2/FY 2020-21.

Revenue from ‘Other sales and services' was at Rs 100.99 crore. It was Rs 19.62 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were at Rs 1,637.47 during the quarter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)