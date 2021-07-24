New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.06 crore for the quarter ended in June 2021 on account of exceptional items.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.26 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 28.79 per cent to Rs 170.18 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 132.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses were at Rs 157.70 crore, up 35.16 per cent Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 116.68 crore.

The company suffered a loss of Rs 17.11 crore for exceptional items and tax for April-June quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing ZMCL said its board in a meeting held on Saturday approved the appointment of Swetha Gopalan as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from August 1, 2021.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India.

Its news channels include Zee News, Zee Business, WION, Zee Hindustan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Odisha, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

