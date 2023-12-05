Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Tech-enabled EV mobility platform ZEVO on Tuesday unveiled its refrigerated electric vehicle (REV), in collaboration with Machphy Solutions for the temperature-controlled last-mile delivery segment.

Under the partnership, the company plans to deploy its REVs across 10 cities in the first year, targeting sectors such as pharmaceutical, quick service restaurant (QSR), seafood, dairy, and FMCG in the temperature-controlled last-mile delivery segment.

The Indian market's growing demand for frozen goods and pharmaceutical has increased the need for temperature-controlled logistics (TCL), the company said.

"Our partnership with Machphy Solutions signifies a groundbreaking leap towards revolutionising the cold chain logistics landscape. Our REV directly addresses the urgent demands of our industry, propelling us into a sustainable future," Aditya Singh Ratnu, Founder & CEO of ZEVO India, said.

The company said its REV is tailored for EV operators, offering lightweight, corrosion-resistant features without relying on expensive lithium batteries to maintain the required payload temperature.

