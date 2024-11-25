New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato climbed nearly 4 per cent on Monday following news that it will become a part of the BSE benchmark Sensex from December 23.

The stock jumped 3.58 per cent to settle at Rs 273.60 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 7.62 per cent to Rs 284.30.

Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel on December 23.

This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE. The changes will take effect on December 23, 2024, the Asia Index announced on Friday.

Shares of JSW Steel declined 2.40 per cent to Rs 953.35, becoming the biggest laggard among the Sensex firms.

Zomato's inclusion in the 30-stock index marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen an impressive rally over the past year.

