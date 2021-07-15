French star Lea Seydoux, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has officially cancelled her trip to the Cannes Film Festival. The 36-year-old actor was scheduled to attend the prestigious movie gala where her four features -- Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Arnaud Desplechin's Deception, Bruno Dumont's France, and Ildiko Enyedi's The Story of My Wife -- are up for premiere. Seydoux said she is staying put in Paris to self-quarantine and "to keep everyone safe and healthy". Cannes 2021: Masoom Minawala, Diipa Buller Khosla, Nidhi Sunil – South Asian Beauties Who Turned Heads on the Red Carpet!

After the primary diagnosis last Saturday, the actor was asymptomatic and tested negative the day after but according to French authorities protocol one has to self-isolate for 10 days after a positive result. While she would have loved to celebrate the return of cinema to "my favorite festival" in person, the actor said she was with her collaborators in spirit. "Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and won't be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year.

I wish I could celebrate the return of cinema to my favourite festival, but it is in everyone's best interest to err on the side of caution and do my part to keep everyone safe and healthy," Seydoux said in a statement as quoted by Deadline. The actor also praised her directors and fellow cast members of the four films. "I applaud all four of my directors and the cast ensembles for their remarkable achievements. From a distance and in thoughts, I am with you with all my heart," she added.

Cannes is special for Seydoux as she came to widespread attention when she was awarded the 2009 Chopard Award, given to upcoming actors, for her role in Christophe Honore's The Beautiful Person. Later in 2013, she won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival, for her performance in the critically-acclaimed film Blue Is the Warmest Colour. The actor, also known for her Hollywood films like Inglourious Basterds, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and James Bond movie Spectre alongside Daniel Craig, served as a member of the jury at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. She will reprise her role of Dr Madeleine Swann in the next Bond film "No Time To Die". Cannes Film Festival, which began on July 6, will run through July 17.

