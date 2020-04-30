Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Footballer and First-Class Cricketer, Dies at 82 Due to Cardiac Arrest

(Photo Credits: Twitter|@praful_patel)

Kolkata, April 30: Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI. Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82.

Praful Patel Tweet:

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2020

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems. Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

